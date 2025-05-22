Matt Cardona reacts to massive WWE report; compares himself with 21-time champion's wife

Zack Ryder, now known as Matt Cardona, has reacted to a huge report about his wife, Chelsea Green. Cardona even compared himself to the wife of a 21-time WWE champion.

According to PWInsider, Green has been praised backstage by the company's top brass. The former Women's United States Champion was compared to The Miz for being always available and ready to make appearances on behalf of WWE. She was even called the "company MVP" for being a good ambassador for the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

Green's husband, Matt Cardona, recently reshared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, regarding the praise his wife was reportedly getting. Cardona then joked about being compared to Maryse, who is the wife of The Miz. It should be noted that the couples are close friends in real life.

"So am I @MaryseMizanin?" Cardona tweeted.

The Miz is a 21-time champion in WWE, winning the United States, WWE, Intercontinental, and Tag Team titles. He has been a company guy through thick and thin, making appearances and representing the sports entertainment juggernaut at huge events.

Despite not being on the WrestleMania 41 card and recently losing her Women's United States Championship, Chelsea Green has made the best out of her time doing PR work. It will be interesting to see if she gets rewarded with a world title push later this year.

Matt Cardona reached out to WWE about possible return

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Cardona discussed the possibility of a WWE return. Cardona revealed that he had contacted the company about it, but never received an offer. He had no problem with it and was happy with what he was doing on the independent scene.

"I’ve reached out many times. I shouldn’t say many, a few times, every couple of months, when something cool happens or I have something to say, 'Hey, look at what I’m doing.' There's been no offer. Everything’s very nice, professional, but there’s no offer. And you know what, it is what it is. I’m gonna keep working my a** off," Cardona said. (15:27 - 15:44)

Cardona was with WWE for 15 years before being released in 2020. He ditched the Zack Ryder gimmick and turned himself into one of the biggest stars not signed by WWE, AEW, TNA Wrestling, or NJPW.

