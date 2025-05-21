WWE's view on Chelsea Green following major title loss revealed - Reports

Chelsea Green has reportedly been compared to a major WWE Superstar backstage. The veteran became the inaugural Women's United States Champion by winning a tournament in December 2024.

Ad

According to a new report from PWInsider, Chelsea Green has been compared to former WWE Champion The Miz backstage. The report noted that she is getting praise for her willingness to do any media needed for the promotion and is viewed as a "company MVP" for her work as an ambassador.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chelsea Green is currently in an alliance with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre on WWE SmackDown. Her reign as Women's United States Champion came to an end at the hands of Zelina Vega last month on the blue brand.

The veteran was in action this past Friday night on SmackDown in a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Alexa Bliss and Michin. Bliss emerged victorious and will be competing in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on June 7.

Ad

WWE star Chelsea Green claims she wants to be like The Miz

Chelsea Green has made it known that she is hoping to have a career in WWE like The Miz.

The A-lister is currently aligned with Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown. Aleister Black recently returned to the company and defeated The Miz on the May 2 edition of the blue brand.

Ad

In an interview on The Masked Man Show, Chelsea Green complimented The Miz and suggested that he has had the perfect career. The former Women's United States Champion added that the veteran was someone she looked up to.

"I want to be the female Miz. I want everything. I want you to put me in a movie and you believe my acting and trust that I'm that character. I want to go out and put a celebrity over and make them look amazing and make them look like a star. I want to make you laugh. I want to do all those things. I think Miz is living the perfect balance of ridiculousness, realism, work, and life. I think he had the perfect career. That is who I'm striving to be and who I want to emulate my career after. Whenever he does something, I'm like, 'I want to do that.' I'm jealous of that," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Green reportedly signed a new WWE contract earlier this month. Only time will tell if the 34-year-old will capture the Women's United States Championship again in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More