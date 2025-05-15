Zelina Vega pushes to make history with WWE Women’s United States Championship

The WWE Universe is cheering Zelina Vega on as she moves forward in her first singles championship reign. The inaugural WWE Queen of the Ring recently became the second-ever Women's United States Champion by dethroning Chelsea Green. Vega is now pushing for more first-time-ever happenings.

La Muñeca has made history a few times in her 15-year career. Vega got into the wrestling business because she grew up around a big fan: her father, who passed away in the 9/11 attacks. Vega often honors her dad, as she did following recent title win. Now Zelina has thought of another way to make her family proud with this current championship reign: unprecedented title defenses.

Vega wants to defend the Women's United States Championship outside of World Wrestling Entertainment. The 34-year-old recently spoke with Good Karma Wrestling and was asked what she'd like to accomplish in this reign. Vega made it clear she wants to be a fighting champion, and pitched AAA, NXT, and Stardom as potential hosts. She also named Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and Kelani Jordan as potential challengers from WWE's third brand.

"I mean, I want to defend this title as much as I can. We just had the merge with AAA. So, I mean, I'd love to take it out there. I'd love to wrestle Stephanie Vaquer there. You know, that'd be super dope. I'd love to take it NXT, wrestle Giulia there, you know, maybe Kelani Jordan. I'd love to take it to STARDOM and go and wrestle out there," Vega said.

Zelina Vega continued:

"I mean, however and whenever, I'd love to defend this championship and kind of show people who... Zelina Vega is as a champion. You've seen Zelina as a manager, you've seen her as, you know, the singles competitor in the LWO version. There's been very different versions of me, but now seeing me as the United States Champion, I want to be a fighting champion and make sure that this is, I put my stamp on this also." [H/T - Fightful]

Vega was in action last week on SmackDown, where she teamed up with Alexa Bliss in a win against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Zelina Vega releases non-WWE championship photoshoots

Zelina Vega is known for her social media content, and that includes various photoshoots. The new WWE Women's United States Champion has shared many custom photos with the title since dethroning Chelsea Green. She touted the offerings in the Instagram post below.

"One thing about ZELINA VEGA? She gonna do some damn photo shoots when she became CHAMPION. #THEVISUAL [sparkles emoji] [motorcycle emoji]," Zelina Vega wrote with the photos below.

Vega's recent win marks her first career singles championship. Before now, the NYC native was a one-time TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion and a one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

