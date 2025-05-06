Zelina Vega’s real-life tragedy ignored by WWE; wrestling veteran opens up on a huge missed opportunity (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how the creative team has messed up Zelina Vega's presentation. The star is the current Women's United States Champion.
Vega secured a few wins over Chelsea Green in non-title matches, making her the next challenger for the Women's United States Title. She finally won the gold on the April 24 edition of SmackDown, ending Green's inaugural reign with the United States Championship.
On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo revealed that former WWE commentator and broadcaster Jonathan Coachman was unaware that Zelina Vega’s father had died in the 9/11 attacks. The veteran writer argued that despite being part of the business, Coach didn't know this fact.
He felt WWE had done a terrible job of making Zelina's character resonate with fans. Russo noted that such an important aspect of the champ's life needed to play out on weekly TV.
"I did a show with Coach this morning. Coach watches the show like us, he has to. He has to be abreast of things. He talks about Zelina Vega bringing the title to her father's memorial. Bro, would you believe Coach did not know Zelina Vega's dad died in 9/11? How is that not part of the story? Jonathan Coachman doesn't know that. Coach doesn't know that and he's in the business." He added, "And what did they do? They showed that on a YouTube video or something. This is what I'm talking about. Not having a clue about how to get people over." [From 19:40 onwards]
This past week, Zelina defeated Piper Niven in a singles encounter. It will be interesting to see if the new champ can put on some successful title defenses in the coming months.
