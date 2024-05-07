Matt Cardona reacts to monumental Chelsea Green match on WWE NXT; Roxanne Perez hilariously threatens violence

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona recently took to social media to react to his wife Chelsea Green's upcoming title match against Roxanne Perez on NXT.

During last week's edition of the developmental brand, Perez was furious after she was left from the 2024 Draft and confronted NXT GM Ava about it. The former then booked a match between the 22-year-old and Chelsea Green for the NXT Women's Championship. The match will take place on the forthcoming edition of the developmental brand.

After Green took a shot at Roxanne Perez on X/Twitter, the former's husband, Matt Cardona, reacted to it and called Perez a "little girl!"

"Chelsea Green just took this little girl to school!" he wrote.

Roxanne Perez was quick to notice the former Intercontinental Champion's tweet and replied with a hilarious GIF in which Cardona was thrown off the stage by Kane.

Chelsea Green said it would be great to have Matt Cardona back in WWE

During an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Chelsea Green said she was patiently waiting for Matt Cardona's return to the Stamford-based promotion. Green also mentioned that it would be great to have Cardona back, as they could have some amazing mixed matches together.

"I am patiently waiting. Because not that, I want to be partnered up with him [Matt Cardona] in WWE. That would be great. I think we could have an amazing mixed match, tag team division, whatever it is. But I don’t know. I don’t know why; I would love to know why. I would love to be a fly on the wall, kind of like the meetings of the top guys in WWE. But I do feel like in my heart of hearts, it’s only a matter of time; it feels crazy that he wouldn’t be," she said.

Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder in WWE) worked for the Sports Entertainment juggernaut between 2005-20. He was released at the turn of 2020s due to the pandemic-related budget cuts. It will be interesting to see if the former Intercontinental Champions decides to return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

