Matt Cardona reacts as WWE champion Chelsea Green is injured before being pinned

Tonight's episode of NXT featured Chelsea Green and Piper Niven against Sol Ruca and Zaria. The match was great, but Green was injured during the bout, and her husband, Matt Cardona, reacted to the same on social media.

As of writing, it is still unclear how Chelsea Green got injured, but she was busted open. The Women's United States Champion was bleeding from what appeared to be her nose, but nevertheless, she soldiered on gamely.

Unfortunately, the match ended with Green and Niven's defeat. The duo of Sol Ruca and Zaria proved too much for them. A combo of high-impact moves which saw Zaria F5 Niven onto Green, followed by a Sol Snatcher from Ruca to The Hot Mess, ended the match.

Following the match, Matt Cardona reacted to his wife's injury by sharing a picture of her on X. He was clearly upset, and all he could do was express his sadness in a rather loud tweet.

"NOOOOOO!!!" tweeted Matt Cardona.

It will be interesting to see how Chelsea Green responds to what she will likely believe is a "horrific" injury. Considering her tendency to overreact, fans may even see her wear a face mask in the coming weeks, and she will certainly have a thing or two to say about her opponents from tonight.

