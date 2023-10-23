Matt Cardona refuses to face former WWE star in a death match over 13 years in the making

Matt Cardona recently posted a photo by his private pool telling his social media followers to ask him anything. A fan asked if he would face an old foe in a death match in what would be 13 years in the making, and he refused.

Matt Cardona refers to himself as the "King of Death Matches" as he is now in the hottest run of his career on the independent scene. Perched on the Top Rope podcast posted their interview with Yoshi Tatsu, where he said he would be interested in facing Cardona in a Death Match.

For those who don't know, Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) and Yoshi Tatsu were the final two men in the WrestleMania 26 pre-show battle royal in 2010. It has been 13 years since Tatsu knocked Cardona out of the ring to win the battle royal, making this match that long in the making.

Matt Cardona was asked about facing Yoshi Tatsu in a death match, and he promptly said:

"I'd rather not."

Expand Tweet

Matt Cardona crossed paths with a female WWE star recently

Cardona also goes by the name of "The Indy God," referring to his meteoric rise after getting released by WWE. He's doing more than well for himself, and his journey has taken him to different corners of the globe - with the furthest point being Australia recently.

Expand Tweet

He wrestled for WSW (World Series Wrestling) and faced a native Australian and fellow former WWE star Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce).

Cardona took to Twitter to share a clip of him hitting the Radio Silence on Cassie Lee, which you can watch above.

Why he was put up against Cassie Lee isn't known, but he seems to not want to hit the breaks on an epic run in the independent scene.

Do you want to see Cardona face Yoshi Tatsu in a death match? Sound off in the comment section below.

Vince Russo claims a WWE legend wants to die in a wrestling ring here