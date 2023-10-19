"Nobody is safe" - Matt Cardona boasts about attack on former female WWE Superstar

Matt Cardona has boasted about hitting his finishing move on a former female WWE Superstar on social media.

Cardona spent 15 years with WWE before his time with the promotion came to an end during the pandemic. He had a very successful run as Zack Ryder and captured the RAW Tag Team Championships twice with former superstar Curt Hawkins. The veteran star also held the Intercontinental and United States Championships during his time with the company.

The 38-year-old has become a huge star on the independent wrestling scene and recently competed against Cassie Lee in WSW. During the bout, Cardona caught Cassie Lee (formerly known as Peyton Royce) with his finishing move. He took to social media today to share footage of the move and boasted that nobody is safe from being hit with Radio Silence. Cardona spiced in footage of HBK and included The Heartbreak Kid's theme music in his video below.

"Nobody is safe from RADIO SILENCE…not even@CassieLee! @WSWWrestlingAUS," he posted.

Matt Cardona claims WWE star Chelsea Green is demanding

Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green are married in real life, and the former superstar recently shared that she is demanding.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Cardona admitted that Green is demanding in real life and is not a fan of all of the wrestling action figures he has delivered to the house every day.

"Yes, she (Chelsea Green) is (demanding), believe it or not. And when she gets back home from the road, and she sees all these packages of figures, she asks me to speak to the manager. And I'm like, 'but babe, I'm the manager.' We try to get that point across. But yeah, she does not like the toys coming into the house every day, especially when she comes home, she sees all these packages and she's expecting it's for her. But no, just for me," said Matt Cardona (0:27 - 0:50)

You can check out the full video below:

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. Green returned to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year and has found success on the main roster. Only time will tell if Matt Cardona will get the opportunity to return to WWE down the line as well.

