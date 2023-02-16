"We try to get that point across" - Matt Cardona agrees WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is "demanding" (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Matt Cardona feels that his wife, Chelsea Green, is an extension of her reel self in real life.

Green returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2023, where she set the unfortunate record for the shortest time spent in a Women's Rumble match. She was eliminated in mere five seconds by eventual winner Rhea Ripley. Since returning, Chelsea Green has been a part of a storyline with WWE official Adam Pearce, where she's constantly behind him, demanding more chances.

Speaking to legendary journalist Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Green's husband, Matt Cardona, accepted that his wife was just as "demanding" in real life. The former IC Champion also revealed how Chelsea Green often gets annoyed after coming home to see the massive range of action figures he purchased.

Cardona added that the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion is far from pleased to find that none of the packages are for her but only for himself.

"Yes, she (Chelsea Green) is (demanding), believe it or not. And when she gets back home from the road, and she sees all these packages of figures, she asks me to speak to the manager. And I'm like, 'but babe, I'm the manager.' We try to get that point across. But yeah, she does not like the toys coming into the house every day, especially when she comes home, she sees all these packages and she's expecting it's for her. But no, just for me," said Matt Cardona (0:27 - 0:50)

Chelsea Green has impressed officials in WWE

Though she has received only minimal in-ring time, Chelsea Green has left a great impression, thanks to her character work.

The 31-year-old performer has drawn positive responses for her work not just from the fans but also from those within the WWE. It's safe to say that this bodes well for Green's long-term future in the promotion, as many of the other returnees in recent months have struggled to connect with fans.

While her attempts to feature in the Women's Elimination Chamber match to determine the challenger for the RAW Women's Title at WrestleMania 39 may not prove successful, the future looks bright for Chelsea Green.

