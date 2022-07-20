Matt Cardona to renew his wedding vows with former WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstars and married couple Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) will be renewing their wedding vows. The ceremony will take place on Night Two of Game Changer Wrestling's (GCW) Homecoming event on August 14 in Atlantic City, NJ.

The two married in April 2019, after dating for for two years. The couple were together in WWE when Chelsea signed with the promotion in 2018. Cardona was with the company for 15 years before being released as part of the budget cuts on April 15 2020. His partner was released exactly a year later in 2021.

Chelsea Green tweeted out an invitation to the two's wedding vows renewal. She informed her followers that the ceremony will be held at the Showboat Casino, not in the same location as GCW's event in the same city.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen



Sunday, August 14

Showboat Casino - Atlantic City

Registry info to follow…

#GCWHomecoming 𝒴𝑜𝓊 𝒶𝓇𝑒 𝒸𝑜𝓇𝒹𝒾𝒶𝓁𝓁𝓎 𝒾𝓃𝓋𝒾𝓉𝑒𝒹 𝓉𝑜 𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝓋𝑜𝓌 𝓇𝑒𝓃𝑒𝓌𝒶𝓁Sunday, August 14Showboat Casino - Atlantic CityRegistry info to follow… 𝒴𝑜𝓊 𝒶𝓇𝑒 𝒸𝑜𝓇𝒹𝒾𝒶𝓁𝓁𝓎 𝒾𝓃𝓋𝒾𝓉𝑒𝒹 𝓉𝑜 𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝓋𝑜𝓌 𝓇𝑒𝓃𝑒𝓌𝒶𝓁 Sunday, August 14Showboat Casino - Atlantic CityRegistry info to follow… #GCWHomecoming https://t.co/zIkfYPPztJ

Ever since Green's release, the two have been an item on the independent circuit. The two were even associated on-screen when Cardona went on with his 'belt-collector' gimmick earlier this year. He held 7 titles from 5 promotions including IMPACT and NWA simultaneously.

While Green hasn't wrestled much in GCW, her husband is a former world champion in the promotion. The former Intercontinental Champion won the title at last year's Homecoming event, defeating Nick Cage. He then went on to lose the title to current champion Jon Moxley.

What has Matt Cardona been up to ever since his WWE release

Matt Cardona was part of WWE's first set of budget cut releases due to the pandemic in April 2020, ending his 15 year stint with the company.

After serving his 90-day no-compete clause, he would debut in All Elite Wrestling on July 29 2020 episode of Dynamite, as saved Cody Rhodes from an attack by the Dark Order. He would barely spend any time in the promotion, wrestling his last match in the company about a month later at the All Out pay-per-view.

He has since rocked up in IMPACT Wrestling, National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and GCW, winning belts in all three promotions. As stated above, at one point in April 2022 he held seven different belts from five different promotions.

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona Dear wrestling promoters,



Please stop booking me against your champions. My suitcase is too heavy and is ripping.



Love,

Matt Cardona Dear wrestling promoters,Please stop booking me against your champions. My suitcase is too heavy and is ripping.Love,Matt Cardona https://t.co/wQwHUUmQbp

His success on the independent circuit and other promotions after his WWE release shows the level of talent Matt Cardona has. He might not be the flashiest in-ring superstar, but he more than makes up for it with his character and marketing. The height of his popularity came between 2010-11 in Vince McMahon's company.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far