Matt Cardona reveals a big problem in WWE that fans don't know about

One of the latest wrestlers to join AEW from WWE is Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE. Cardona debuted on the July 29th episode of AEW Dynamite, where he came to the aid of Cody.

Cardona recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, ahead of his debut match in AEW. In the show, he spoke about a big issue in WWE that most fans don't know about. He said that the referees in WWE have rules that the fans don't even know.

“I haven’t really noticed it. I think in WWE, their officials have rules that the fans don’t even know about. So, what’s the point of having all these rules if the fans don’t even know what’s going on? I’m fine with the officiating going on in AEW. I think the referees need to have authority and I think they do there.” (H/T WrestingNews)

Matt Cardona in AEW

Matt Cardona joined AEW recently and debuted on last week's show, after being released by WWE in April 2020. He was one of many Superstars let go by WWE as part of their COVID-19 budget cuts. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion was unhappy at how he was being used in the company.

He revealed in an interview with Sportskeeda that he has signed a short-term deal with AEW. But, he vowed to win the TNT Title and the AEW Title in his short stay with the company:

"Yes so there's a couple appearances, a few appearances right now but listen... I'm not here for a little vacation. I'm here to win the TNT Title, the AEW Title, to get all those action figures! I'm here because I want to be here."

Matt Cardona will make his in-ring debut on this week's AEW Dynamite, where he and Cody will team up to face the Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds.