"I'm f***ing thriving" - Former WWE Superstar reveals how he’s still using the tools Vince McMahon gave him

Matt Cardona is still using the tools today that Vince McMahon taught him in WWE.

Current IMPACT wrestler Matt Cardona was the most recent guest on Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked about what he's doing right now after his long career with WWE, Cardona believes that WWE was actually his developmental.

"WWE was my developmental. I don't mean that as a shot. I've loved my time in WWE," Matt Cardona said. "I lived my dream. You know, I made a lot of money there. The Intercontinental, Tag Team Title, US Title. I had WrestleMania moments. It was a dream come true. But it ended. So what am I gonna do about it? Am I gonna cry? Am I gonna f***ing b**ch on the internet? No, I use the tools that I learned from Vince and the whole company and I'm taking it to the independents. I'm f***ing thriving. So in that sense, WWE was my developmental. That's not a shot at the company. It created me, not only the wrestler, but the man I am today. I grew up in WWE. I was signed when I was 20 years old."

Matt Cardona is having so much fun outside of WWE

Since being released by WWE in April of 2020, Matt Cardona has made the most of his release, finding himself in several companies over the last couple of years, including All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT, GCW, and more.

Cardona says he's having so much fun outside of WWE because he gets to wrestle against all these "new toys."

"Even in this year, I have grown as a man and as a performer," Matt Cardona continued. "That's why it's been so fun. Because I'm like, you know, I'm a very creative person and it's been so much fun just going out there. I'm a big toy guy, right? I'm wrestling these new toys. I'm getting new toys to play with, except I'm getting to wrestle these new people in front of different audiences. Sometimes they love me, sometimes they hate me. It's just been a blast."

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

