Matt Cardona's two-word reaction to Becky Lynch viciously beating Chelsea Green on WWE RAW

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona has reacted to Becky Lynch attacking Chelsea Green on RAW.

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Lynch took on Sonya Deville in a singles match. The bout in question was a Money in The Bank Qualifier match. Deville's tag team partner Chelsea Green was ringside during the match.

Green ended up interfering in the match, and this didn't sit well with Becky Lynch. She attacked Green and sent her to the barricade repeatedly. The clip of the attack was shared by a Twitter user, and it caught Matt Cardona's attention.

The former WWE Superstar had the following to say about the clip:

"Mixed tag? 😉"

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins had a brief stint as tag team partners back in 2019

At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Lynch won the main event of the night, which was a Triple Threat match for the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles. This was the first time that women had headlined The Show of Shows. The opening match of the event saw Seth Rollins defeat Brock Lesnar to win the Universal title.

Shortly after, Lynch and Rollins formed a tag team and began feuding with WWE's top heel duos. Around that time, the real-life couple fought three different mixed tag teams on WWE TV and came out victorious every single time.

Rollins and Lynch defeated Mike & Maria Kanellis, Andrade & Zelina Vega, and Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans. The match against Corbin and Evans was contested for the Universal and RAW Women's titles and was an Extreme Rules Mixed Tag Team match.

It has been four long years since Rollins and Becky Lynch have tagged together in a WWE match. The power couple would seemingly love to get back in the ring once again as a tag team.

