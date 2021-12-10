"We're the new Vince & Hogan" – Ex-WWE star makes a bold statement on Twitter

Matt Cardona and GCW owner Brett Lauderdale are the new Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon, as per Cardona's latest tweet.

Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan changed the world of wrestling back in the 80s. McMahon's vision and Hogan's stardom did wonders, helping WWE become more mainstream than ever.

Matt Cardona has been doing exceptionally well since being released by WWE last year. Cardona is currently working for Game Changer Wrestling. He won the promotion's top title back in July before losing to Jon Moxley two months later.

Cardona recently compared his current pro-wrestling run to that of Hulk Hogan. The former WWE Superstar has now made another bold statement mentioning 'The Immortal One.'

Cardona responded to a tweet made by GCW owner Brett Lauderdale and compared the duo to Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon. Check out the tweet below:

Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan revolutionized the wrestling industry in the 80s

Vince McMahon presented the first WrestleMania in 1985, with WWE Champion Hulk Hogan headlining the event. Hogan previously won the top title by defeating The Iron Sheik at Madison Square Garden. Hogan's win over Shiek is dubbed to this day as the birth of 'Hulkamania.'

For the next eight years or so, McMahon and Hogan made a fortune, with millions tuning in every week to watch WWE. Hogan later went to WCW, where he turned heel, thus kicking off another legendary run that changed wrestling for the better.

At WrestleMania XIX in 2003, Hogan and McMahon faced off in a grudge match promoted with the tagline of "20 Years In The Making." The buildup took a closer look at the duo's success in the 80s and how their relationship strained as years passed.

Matt Cardona is quite possibly the hottest act in IMPACT Wrestling and the independent scene. He's doing some of the best work of his career, and it's safe to assume fans will remember his current run for a long time.

What makes his character even better is his over-the-top statements, which tend to cause a furor on social media. Case in point: his latest tweet calling himself the new Hulk Hogan.

