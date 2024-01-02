Matt Cardona sends a three-word message to Mojo Rawley after latter teases return to wrestling in 2024

Matt Cardona recently took to social media to take a cheeky dig at his former WWE tag team partner Mojo Rawley as he teased his return to the wrestling ring after three years.

Back in 2015, Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) and Rawley formed an alliance together known as The Hype Bros. Although the duo never won the WWE Tag Team Championship, they worked together for a significant period.

When Cardona left the Stamford-based promotion in 2020, he went to wrestle in the independent circuit and also won several titles. Meanwhile, Rawley went on a long wrestling hiatus and has not been seen inside the squared circle ever since released by WWE.

The new year's spirit has kicked in for the former 24/7 Champion as he took to Twitter (X) to ask the wrestling world if 2024 is the year that he should finally return to wrestling and, if so, who should be his opponent.

Former WWE United States Champion Matt Cardona caught his eyes on Mojo Rawley's tweet and decided to chime in with a hilarious three-word message for the latter's potential in-ring return.

"I hope not," he wrote.

Check out Cardona's tweet below:

Matt Cardona breaks silence after Chelsea Green's major WWE achievement

On December 27, 2023, Cardona's wife and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Chelsea Green, made her debut at The World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden.

The jam-packed Live Holiday Tour event saw Green and Piper Niven in a tag team title rematch against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Matt Cardona took to social media to express his immense pride in Chelsea Green's MSG debut.

"So proud of @ImChelseaGreen for making her @TheGarden debut!" wrote Cardona.

Check out the former WWE Superstar's tweet below:

Mojo Rawley's tweet has sparked speculations among wrestling fans, hoping he might make his appearance at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2024.

