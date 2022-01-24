×
"Has to stick his nose in our f*****g business" – Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona sends a warning message to two-time Hall of Famer

Matt Cardona once again made his mark in GCW
Modified Jan 24, 2022 03:15 PM IST
News

Matt Cardona has sent a warning message to two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac. In the aftermath of The Wrld On GCW, the former WWE star went off on X-Pac in a backstage interview.

Following Cardona's controversial win over Joey Janela, GCW fans began to throw objects into the ring. This led to the former D-Generation X member making his way down to the ring and taking out Myers. X-Pac also hit the X-Factor on Cardona before going for the Broncobuster, however, both Myers and Cardona escaped.

This led to Cardona responding to X-Pac, stating that for six months, he had been working on this master plan to beat Janela. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion also took credit for the sold-out Hammerstein Ballroom and claimed that the former 1-2-3 Kid had no right to 'stick his nose' into Cardona's business:

"For six months, six months, I've been working on this, I was gonna say "masterplan," major plan! All of us together, under one roof, the Hammerstein f*****g Ballroom, sold out. Then the 1-2-3 Kid has to stick his nose in our f*****g business. F**k you X-Pac."

Check out Cardona's post-match explicit interview at this link. The current IMPACT Wrestling star also had a message for X-Pac on Twitter, which can be seen at this link.

Perhaps the greatest night of my professional career! @GCWrestling_ #TheWrldOnGCW #AlwayzReady #StillHere https://t.co/U0mKdvdL6m

Matt Cardona picked up a big win at The Wrld On GCW against Joey Janela

During Cardona's match against Janela at The Wrld On GCW, the likes of Brian Myers, Chelsea Green, Marko Stunt, Virgil, Mark Sterling, and Swoggle got involved.

After a long night of saving GCW from failure yet again, we are in our hotel room & ready to celebrate. XO goodnight marks https://t.co/owLvYIkFyV

Myers, who appeared in riot gear, speared Janela through a door, another tribute to ECW One Night Stand 2006. Eventually, Cardona picked up the win after hitting his finisher from the top rope.

Earlier in the match, Mark Sterling, who made his way out as Cardona's lawyer, introduced "Vince" as an individual who dressed up as Vince McMahon. Vince's mask was pulled off to reveal Virgil underneath it.

