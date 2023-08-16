Matt Cardona has a three-word response to possibly inducting his former WWE rival into Hall of Fame

Former star Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) recently shared an interest in inducting his WWE rival John Cena into the Hall of Famer.

In 2012, The Leader of Cenation and Zack Ryder were involved in a romantic triangle featuring the latter's on-screen girlfriend Eve Torres. Given that the former Intercontinental Champion was caught between Cena and Kane, his WWE push ended abruptly.

During an interview in 2020 after his release from the Stamford-based promotion, Cardona revealed being heartbroken following his run with John Cena being a failure.

However, it seems that the rivalry between the two men has been water under the bridge because the 38-year-old star wants to be the one to induct the 16-time World Champion into the Hall of Fame.

Earlier today, the wrestler-turned-actor posted a screenshot of Cardona's appeal on Instagram. Matt Cardona shared a heartfelt three-word message using Cena's "positive statement," indicating he greatly respects the WWE legend.

"Rise Above Hate," Ryder wrote.

Former WWE Superstar's response to Cena.

Matt Cardona was interested in making a return to WWE with Chelsea Green

The 38-year-old star's wife, Chelsea Green, recently won the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, her partner Sonya Deville's suffered an ACL injury and confirmed that she would be out of in-ring action indefinitely.

As Green hosted the "Chelsea's Got Talent" audition on the internet for a new tag partner that could replace Deville for a while, Matt Cardona also chimed in his interest.

The Internet Champion sent in his audition video to Green, requesting her to consider the duo as the first-ever husband and wife WWE Tag Team Champions.

However, after this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, female superstar Piper Niven returned and announced herself as Chelsea Green's new tag team partner.

