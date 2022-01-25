"My new move of doom" - Former WWE Superstar uses John Cena's finisher

Social media lit up this past weekend after former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona used John Cena's finisher. The former United States Champion used the Attitude Adjustment at The Wrld on GCW 2022.

More commonly known as Zack Ryder during his WWE career, Cardona has been making a huge impression on the independent wrestling scene.

This past weekend was no different as Cardona faced off against current AEW star Joey Janela. It was in this match that the former Intercontinental Champion deployed Cena's finishing maneuver.

Cardona's use of the Attitude Adjustment was one of many WWE references alongside an individual dressed as Vince McMahon as well as a brief appearance from former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle.

Will John Cena be at the year's WrestleMania?

Despite not being featured as frequently on WWE television, John Cena is still a major draw for Vince McMahon's company. WrestleMania is on the horizon and many are hoping that the leader of the Cenation will make his presence known at this year's Show of Shows.

Like his former rival The Rock, John Cena's focus is now predominantly on Hollywood. After a stand-out performance in the critically acclaimed 2021 film The Suicide Squad, Cena's big screen career is starting to take off.

Speaking on The Ellen Show in January of 2022, Cena stated his WrestleMania appearance for this year is uncertain, but he is not done with the company.

"But I will tell you and everybody out there watching, I'm not done with WWE by a long shot,'' Cena said. ''That's my home, I love it. So, I've far from had my last performance."

The former WWE Champion has an undenying love for the wrestling business and a constant desire to remain in peak physical condition. He will certainly make an impact when he does step foot back in the WWE ring.

Would you like to see John Cena back in WWE? Sound off below!

