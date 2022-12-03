Matt Cardona wishes recovery to the former Tag Team Champion, referring to the "infamous" WWE legends segment

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder in WWE) recently shared a photo of "The Glorious" Bobby Roode wishing him a speedy recovery.

Not only that, but Matt Cardona left no stone unturned as he referred to Bobby Roode's healing with the infamous segment between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and former CEO Vince McMahon.

In September 2022, former WWE Tag Team Champion Robert Roode announced that he had a medical procedure and would be out of commission for some time. Today, Roode took to his Instagram and updated fans on his injury recovery and WWE future.

The Glorious noted that his C5/6 fusion intervertebral disc surgery has been completed. After the surgery, Roode will be on the road to rehabilitation as he looks forward to stepping back inside the ring.

However, Matt Cardona wished Bobby Roode a recovery by editing his face, with Vince McMahon getting a beat down by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin from WWE Attitude Era.

"Get well soon @RealRobertRoode!" Cardona wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

What exactly was the infamous segment referred to by Matt Cardona?

During the WWE Attitude Era, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin went to great lengths to attack Vince McMahon uniquely. For instance, on one of the WWE RAW segments, The Rattlesnake disguised himself as a doctor to visit an injured McMahon in the hospital.

Vince McMahon had injured his ankle a week before the episode and was still hospitalized for unknown reasons. He was irritated with the nurse and continued to demand his release from the hospital.

Later that day, the nurse tested him one last time, and everything was normal, much to McMahon's smug guesses. The nurse then inquired about the doctor's final check-up, to which a gruff voice replied:

"Oh, I'll take it from here nurse." [0:46]

Vince McMahon immediately recognized that voice, but before he could react, Austin was on him, landing punch after punch on a helpless Mr. McMahon, who cried for assistance.

To top it all off, Stone Cold smacked Vince McMahon in the head with a bedpan! This was followed by a distinct "Clank!" with fans rolling on the floor in laughter.

This segment exemplifies how good the Attitude Era has become. This one segment, in particular, was hilarious and remains so to this day. Consider yourself Vince McMahon, and the last thing you see before passing out is Stone Cold in a surgical suit. Yikes!

Even Matt Cardona couldn't control himself from taking a nostalgia trip to the WWE golden days, as he hoped Robert Roode would get well soon.

