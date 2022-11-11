Update on Robert Roode's injury recovery and WWE future

Robert Roode announced in September 2022 that he underwent a medical procedure and will be out of action for some time. According to the latest reports, The Glorious One is set to return soon.

Despite wrestling his last match for the company on a house show in June this year, the man frequently known as Bobby Roode hasn't been on TV since the June 6 episode of RAW, where he and his tag team partner Dolph Ziggler made a return to the red brand.

During their segment on Monday Night show, the duo were interrupted by Omos and MVP. Ziggler then superkicked MVP, and the two were chased off by The Nigerian Giant. It has been four months since Robert made his last TV appearance.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently reported that Roode will be back "soon" from his injury. The report also states that The Glorious One is being considered for a return to the SmackDown brand.

It should be noted that Dolph Ziggler is currently a part of the RAW roster. So if Robert Roode returns to the Blue Brand, the duo's tag team will essentially be split.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle calls Robert Roode "underrated" and feels that he is being misused

Kurt Angle recently proclaimed that Robert Roode is an "underrated" talent and that he is not being used properly by the company.

The Olympic gold medallist is a crucial part of Roode's lore as a wrestler. The two took on each other numerous times back in their shared time in TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling). Their most high-profile match was in the main event of Bound for Glory 2011, where the two faced off in the show's main event for the TNA World Heavyweight title.

While speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Wrestling Machine commented that the former NXT Champion is one of the top ten stars he has worked with throughout his long and successful career.

Angle also shared his feelings about WWE's treatment of Roode and said that the company is misusing the 46-year-old's talents.

"Bobby Roode is the most underrated wrestler there. They are not doing right by Bobby. He is so talented. He, I have to say, for me working with, you know, I've worked with thousands of talent. Bobby is in my top ten. Definitely is in my top ten," said Angle. [H/T WrestlingInc]

With Kurt Angle having retired from the squared circle, it is highly unlikely that we will see him take on Robert Roode ever again, considering the latter's days as a full-time active wrestler must be nearing an end due to his age.

