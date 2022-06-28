"He literally could do anything" - Matt Hardy on Attitude Era star who never became WWE Champion

Matt Hardy recently discussed Test’s credentials as a possible WWE Champion during the height of his career in the Attitude Era.

Test, real name Andrew Martin, worked for WWE between 1998-2004 and 2006-2007. He won several titles during that time, including the Intercontinental and European Championships. However, he never held the WWE Championship.

Speaking on “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Hardy agreed that Test had everything Vince McMahon wanted in a world champion.

“100 percent,” Hardy said. “He was an extremely talented athlete. He could do anything, on top of being a big guy that had this killer look. He was extremely strong, powerful, but he was also very fast, agile. He literally could do anything.” [34:14-34:34]

Test unsuccessfully challenged Triple H for the WWE Championship on the November 8, 1999, episode of RAW. The 10-minute contest was the closest he ever came to capturing the most prestigious title in wrestling.

Matt Hardy on Test’s personality in real life

Both superstars trained under Dory Funk Jr. at the Funkin’ Dojo in the late 1990s at the start of their careers. They went on to cross paths dozens of times on WWE television between 1999 and 2004.

Hardy liked Test as a person behind the scenes. He also enjoyed the way the six-foot-six superstar amusingly referred to everyone as “jobbers” – a wrestling term for people who regularly lose matches.

“He really played into the arrogant gig a lot,” Hardy continued. “That was like a loveable part of his personality. He became super famous. He would call everyone jobbers. ‘Whatever, jobber. Whatever, jobber. Oh yeah, sure, some jobber.’ That was like his go-to word more than anything else.” [34:48-35:05]

The Attitude Era star passed away at the age of 33 on March 13, 2009, following an accidental overdose of the prescription pain medication oxycodone.

