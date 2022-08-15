"That's going to benefit everyone" - Former WWE Superstar believes Triple H is more tuned into wrestling than Vince McMahon

Triple H has been making a lot of significant changes in a short amount of time since he took over as the head of WWE creative.

It has been quite clear to the WWE Universe that The Game taking over the reins of creative for RAW and SmackDown from Vince McMahon has been beneficial to the weekly product.

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Superstar implied that Triple H's vision might be just what WWE needs and how Vince McMahon's mindset on professional wrestling in 2022 was slightly antiquated:

“Another huge positive to Triple H running WWE now, Vince, it is what it is, but his views and his mindset about pro wrestling, were a little bit antiquated," Matt Hardy said. "That's no slant on him, I’m not trash talking him. It's just because he's an older guy. I mean, as we get older, it is definitely much harder to keep up with what is new and what is trendy and have your finger on the pulse of pro wrestling."

Hardy added that Hunter is much more tuned in to what fans want from professional wrestling right now.

"Triple H is much more tuned in to 2022 pro wrestling, much like Tony Khan is. So I think now you have two guys who really have their fingers on the pulse of pro wrestling. So I think that's going to benefit everyone.”

Matt Hardy believes Triple H being in charge of WWE creative will make the wrestling industry healthier

Matt Hardy went on to say that he believes with The Game being in charge of things is going to make the industry healthier as a whole.

Hardy thinks that free agency will be even more interesting with The King of Kings in charge of things over Vince McMahon.

"So it's great. It's a very good thing. I also think it's going to make the competition in the industry healthier as well," Matt Hardy said. "Because now it's like, once again, I'm Team AEW. Whatever team I'm playing for, I am waving that flag till my dying day. But it is a good thing because there are people that could potentially leave AEW, they might end up going to WWE and they would be more apt to do that because Triple H is in charge. So I think that's a super positive thing.” [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Matt Hardy's comments? Do you think that Hunter is in a better position to help WWE succeed in 2022 than Vince McMahon? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. Have you been impressed with what Triple H has done so far in charge of creative? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi