Matt Hardy breaks silence on Jeff Hardy's wrestling return amidst WWE re-signing rumors 

The Hardy Boyz, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, reunited outside of WWE at last night's TNA Against All Odds event. The 49-year-old has now shared his reaction on social media after Jeff made his wrestling return after almost five months.

Broken Matt went one-on-one against Moose for the TNA World Championship at Against All Odds. In the closing moment of the match, Alisha Edwards pummeled Hardy's back with a kendo stick to break the pinfall. Seeing her husband in trouble, Rebecca Hardy sprang into the ring and took Alisha down with a Twist of Fate finisher.

Moose retained his TNA World Title after Matt Hardy speared his own wife through the table. Following the match, The System faction members brutally assaulted The Broken One and Rebecca even though The Nemeth brothers (Nic & Ryan) and Joe Hendry tried to even the odds.

Finally, Brother Nero's music hit, and the 46-year-old emerged for his epic return. Jeff Hardy came with a chair in his hands and sent the whole The System group packing, followed by a Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb on Moose. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Matt Hardy broke his silence on the former WWE Champion's return to TNA Wrestling.

"The GOATs are FNing BACK! #TNAAgainstAllOdds," he wrote.

Check out The Broken One's tweet below:

The Charismatic Enigma lost to Sammy Guevara on the February 14, 2024 edition of AEW Rampage and was on the shelf due to a nose injury. Jeff Hardy's contract with Tony Khan's promotion expired on June 14 and rumors hinted that the veteran would make his comeback to WWE, but that didn't happen.

Matt Hardy paid tribute to a late WWE Superstar

During Broken Matt's last stint in the Stamford-based promotion, he and Bray Wyatt joined forces after their rivalry was put to bed. The powerful duo also won the RAW Tag Team Championship.

For the past few weeks, there have been signs about the Wyatt 6 faction led by Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas). Matt Hardy on Instagram shared a heartwarming picture with Windham Rotunda and teased joining the Wyatt 6 stable in WWE.

"#TBT 2018 Moments after Bray helped me win the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WM34. So happy his legacy will live on with the #Wyatt6 ❤️💜💚," he wrote.

Check out Hardy's Instagram post below:

Fans have witnessed World Wrestling Entertainment's crossover with TNA Wrestling in the form of Jordynne Grace having a match at NXT Battleground. That being said, The Hardy Boyz could also potentially appear in WWE as a part of this popular deal.

