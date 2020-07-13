Matt Hardy concerned about Jeff Hardy relapsing

Has WWE pushed Jeff Hardy's feud with Sheamus too far?

While Matt Hardy isn't on WWE, he is genuinely concerned about Jeff Hardy.

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy came together to form The Hardy Boyz. The team, along with The Dudley Boys and Edge & Christian almost instantaneously changed the landscape of Tag Team wrestling. Both Jeff Hady and Matt Hardy have enjoyed wrestling across the independent circuit and in promotions such as WWE and IMPACT Wrestling.

Currently, the two Hardy brothers wrestle on different promotions. Jeff Hardy wrestles for the WWE on SmackDown while his brother Matt Hardy wrestles for AEW.

Matt Hardy is concerned for Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy is booked in a storyline in WWE that has made the wrestling community uncomfortable. WWE has played on the fact that Jeff Hardy was a junkie, having many run-ins with the law. The WWE Superstar realised his mistakes and has undergone rehabilitation.

The storyline began during the Intercontinental Championship Tournament when Sheamus allegedly framed Jeff Hardy in a hit and run case. The Celtic Warrior, since framing Hardy has called him a junkie and has belittled him by forcing him to take a drug test before signing a contract to their match at WWE Backlash.

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Sheamus hosted a segment in which he raised a toast to Jeff Hardy. The Irishman had a bar set up in the middle of the ring with a bartender ready to serve a drink to Hardy. Hardy refused the drink and Swanton Bombed the bartender before SmackDown came to a close.

This week, Hardy accepted a challenge to face Sheamus in a Bar Fight. There is no news yet whether the match would take place at WWE Extreme Rules or on another date.

Jeff Hardy's storyline has garnered much flak across social media, and Matt Hardy has finally raised his concerns regarding WWE's booking of his brother. Matt Hardy took to Twitter to reply to a Tweet that voiced concerns about Jeff Hardy going into relapse.

I’m very happy with how AEW has let me brand my persona. Allowing me to help younger talent on & off screen, while also respectfully celebrating my legacy & contributions to the industry. I have those same concerns about the unneeded pressure on my brother. — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 12, 2020

