"That was his idea initially" - Matt Hardy reveals who came up with popular gimmick idea for him

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy has revealed the man responsible for the original Matt Facts idea.

Hardy first got to explore his career as a solo wrestler in 2002 with his "Version 1" gimmick. One of the highlights of the character was his entrance, which showed a Windows Media Player style overlay. The corner of the display contained “Matt Facts,” which were accurate and valid facts about the former ECW Champion.

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy gave credit to WWE producer Kevin Dunn for coming up with the idea of Matt Facts.

"Then Kevin Dunn is the one who said, 'We can put like a little factoid up here about Matt.' So I had to give Kevin Dunn credit for that. That was his idea initially, and then they said 'Just give us a few Matt Facts and we'll pick a couple. So every week at TV, I would submit like four or five different Matt Facts and they would pop two of them up on the screen during the entrance, and I love that. Just looking back in hindsight, I'm so glad that I was able to get that entrance and be able to call those things Matt Facts."- (H/T - Fightful)

Matt Hardy speaks on WWE trying to split the Hardy Boyz

The former United States Champion recently commented on WWE's plan to split the Hardy Boyz.

The duo did break up for a while in 2002 after Matt turned heel and moved to Friday Night SmackDown. Speaking on the same episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, he revealed that the promotion tried to separate the brothers a couple of times, but they had no issues.

"I was okay, and I feel like I knew we were staying there. I feel we'd almost kind of been assured we were staying together. They tried a couple of times previously before, you know, to separate us and we knew that was ultimately going to happen, and I think we were both cool with that, but we wanted to get as much as we could out of the Hardys together as long as we possibly could."

Matt and Jeff are signed to All Elite Wrestling and recently reformed their legendary tag team in the company.

