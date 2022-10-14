"Just so hilarious" – Matt Hardy names WWE announcer he finds funny

Wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently spoke about his history with WWE legend Booker T and how he enjoyed watching the veteran on commentary.

Matt Hardy is celebrating 30 years in the business. He made his debut on 15 October 1992 and has had a remarkable career over the last three decades. The Broken has worked for several major promotions, including WWE, TNA, and AEW.

On a special episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestling legend stated that he was glad to see Booker back on commentary. He pointed out that the former six-time world champion was hilarious behind the mic and always made him chuckle. Booker T recently joined the NXT announcement team alongside Vic Joseph.

"Booker is one of the most hilarious human beings of all time. I mean, his delivery, the way he says and delivers things are just so unique and just so hilarious man. Booker's such a funny, funny dude," said Matt. [15:33 - 15:44]

Matt Hardy recalls how Booker T praised him during their time in WWE

In the same podcast episode, Matt also spoke about how the Hall of Famer praised him and Jeff back in the day during interviews.

"He's talked about myself and Jeff and this is something I greatly appreciate. He said, 'You know when I came from WCW, I knew these guys The Hardy Boys.' He said, 'With Matt, I got to work with him a lot more than I did Jeff. Like wow, this guy like he really knows his s**t and he can let go you know he's not just a guy that jumps off ladders and goes through tables and swings chairs. He is a guy who can legitimately wrestle. Every time we got in the ring we knew we were gonna have a good match,' " Matt said. [From 16:04 - 16:25]

The former TNA Heavyweight Champion mentioned that he was glad to hear those compliments coming from a WWE legend like Booker T. It will be interesting to see if the veterans reunite on TV in the future.

