''People thought he was the end of the f****ng business'' – Matt Hardy goes off on a rant against WWE veteran

Matt Hardy spoke about the evolution of the wrestling business and how many old-timers couldn't understand the appeal of cinematic matches like The Final Deletion. He revealed that Vince McMahon never understood why fans liked his Broken Gimmick. Hardy also shot Jim Cornette for his 'antiquated' views.

Matt's true genius emerged during his time in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling when he began his Broken Gimmick. Hardy was a pioneer when it came to cinematic matches. His work in IMPACT was the inspiration for multiple cinematic matches in WWE and AEW during the pandemic era.

Speaking on his podcast about the Ultimate Deletion Match against Bray Wyatt on RAW, Hardy said he was grateful to Vince McMahon for giving him the opportunity despite not understanding the appeal behind the gimmick. He then ranted against Cornette, who has often been vocal about not liking Hardy's outrageous characters and the 'Broken Universe.'

"Wrestling in general, I don't give a f*ck, what these guys...like Cornette, that's his schtick, 'oh my god wrestling is so serious. I can't believe they do this hockey bullsh*t.' He's just so antiquated. I'm sure when he came along wearing these outrageous neon colors and suits, people thought he was the end of the f*ck*ng business, all the old-timers." (from 1:22:00 to 1:22:32)

Jim Cornette isn't a fan of Matt Hardy's Broken Brilliance

Former manager and booker Jim Cornette is known for his controversial takes. He often stated how the current product is not on par with the golden age of wrestling. Cornette once said he lost respect for Hardy ever since he started portraying the supernatural character of Broken Matt Hardy:

"Not a gig, Matt, just my real opinions since I'm done with this dog & pony show some of you guys call wrestling these days. A shame what's happened to the business. Had great respect for you when you didn't teleport to other dimensions and change clothes in a f****** ice machine."

Regardless of who you agree with, it can't be denied that Matt Hardy created something unique and could've had a much better run in WWE if he received creative freedom.

