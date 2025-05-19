Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy did a recent huge test with WWE- here's what happened: "I’m 50, Jeff’s 47"

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy are both WWE veterans. Even though they are not with the company right now, their long history with it has given them the status of being legends. However, as they are getting older, there have been questions about their fitness. Matt decided to address this and revealed a test they had done with WWE.

Matt Hardy was recently in conversation with Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a recent test he and Jeff Hardy had with WWE. He mentioned how veterans used to warn him and Jeff about their wrestling styles in the past, telling them that they would end up in wheelchairs by the time they were 35. However, they did not really pay heed to them when it came to their wrestling style and continued doing whatever it was that they were doing.

Now, he revealed that the pair had a big test with WWE, and there, he revealed that they had come out looking quite good for their ages. He mentioned that they looked good and that those in WWE told them both that Jeff Hardy and he were in the shape of 30 - 35-year-olds.

“Well, let it be known, I’m 50, Jeff’s 47. We feel great. We feel like we’re in our early 30s. We just did the real intense WWE test, and they both said we are in great shape. They said, ‘Whatever you’re doing, continue to do it. You’re both in the shape of 30-35-year-olds, so that made us feel good as well.” (3:41 - 3:55)

It remains to be seen whether Jeff Hardy or Matt Hardy will wrestle in WWE again.

