"That came from Stone Cold" - 14-time Tag Champ discusses Stone Cold Steve Austin's advice that he still follows

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recently shared a piece of advice that he received from Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Matt and Jeff Hardy gained steam in WWE just as Austin was hitting his peak in the Attitude Era. Although the Hardys and Stone Cold only crossed paths a couple of times on camera, the young stars were still able to learn from the veteran behind the scenes.

Speaking on the The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star recalled Stone Cold's advice during his early days in the business. Hardy mentioned that Austin told him to hit people with clotheslines whenever he was making a comeback and he has followed the advice to date.

Here's what Matt Hardy had to say:

"He [Austin] said: 'Maybe come in and just clothesline them and take their heads off. To me, it looks a lot more vicious. The more legitimate it looks, the better it is for you.' And that's a piece of advice that I always held dear and I always followed as well. Like if I'm ever doing something where guys were bumping most of the time during a comeback, it'll be a stiff Closeline as opposed to a punch. And it always looks better too. That came from Stone Cold. That was one of the first pieces of advice he gave me back when Jeff and I were still wearing tights." (47:59)

Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled his last match at WrestleMania 38

Stone Cold Steve Austin took to the squared circle one last time at WrestleMania 38 when he went up against Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match.

The angle was set up when Kevin Owens began dissing the state of Texas on the road to WrestleMania, drawing the ire of The Texas Rattlesnake. Since he hadn't wrestled a match in 19 years, many fans believed he would merely engage in a brief brawl, but at The Show of Shows, Austin got riled enough to call for a referee.

The Texas Rattlesnake raised all sorts of hell during his matchup before landing the Stunner on KO to pick up the win. The next night, Austin again made an appearance and doled out Stunners to Austin Theory, Vince McMahon and even Pat McAfee.

When using a quote from this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell