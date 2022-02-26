Matt Hardy points out the reason why The Undertaker's streak has rightly ended

Current AEW Superstar Matt Hardy has explained why The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania has rightly ended.

The Undertaker squared off against the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, at WrestleMania 30. The Phenom had a scintillating streak of 21-0 at WrestleMania, which came to an end with a vicious F5 from Lesnar.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former Tag Champion said that it would not have benefitted anybody if the streak went on forever.

''You know, I mean looking back and considering what Brock has done since then, it does not bother me,'' said Hardy. ''I mean you could have had the streak go on forever but at the end of the day if he just retires with the streak then like nobody gets anything out of it.''

Hardy continued by praising Lesnar and what he has done since breaking the streak.

''At least Brock had something very substantial out of it and then Brock, love him or hate him, he has ended up being a huge player and the draw for the full-timers who come in and makes appearances and runs and he is great at what he does. Brock is amazing at what he does so I do not mind Brock ending the streak at all,'' continued Hardy.

Matt Hardy would love a match against Brock Lesnar

Former Hardy Boyz member Matt Hardy would have loved to wrestle Brock Lesnar.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Hardy said that a match with Lesnar would have been good due to the history between the men. He also named Roman Reigns as one of the top guys in WWE who he would want to take on.

"There's so many talented guys there that are really good. Roman [Reigns] is one that stands out. I really enjoy the stuff he's doing now. It would've been a lot of fun to have a match with him. Even a match with Brock [Lesnar] again would've been fun, just as a one-off since we have a little history in the past, too but it's no biggie. If we had those things, it would've been cool, but they didn't materialize obviously," Hardy said.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are all set to headline WrestleMania in a "Champion vs Champion" match.

Do you agree with Hardy's comments? Would you have liked to see a match between him and Lesnar? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

