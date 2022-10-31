Matt Hardy on the possible reason why nine-match WWE tag team did not succeed

Matt Hardy has given his thoughts on the short-lived WWE alliance between Raven and Tazz.

The former ECW wrestlers teamed up in nine televised matches between September 2000 and November 2000. Their only WWE Tag Team Championship opportunity ended in defeat against Matt and Jeff Hardy on the October 12, 2000, episode of SmackDown.

On his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the current AEW star explained the likely reason why the partnership ended so abruptly:

"The biggest reason I would guess that they didn't really click, or things didn't work out, is that they were established stars in ECW, first and foremost, and Jeff and I were excited to have a match with them because we loved what Raven did in ECW, we loved what Tazz did in ECW, but I feel like they were probably pretty set on that's what got them over, that's what they need to do," Hardy said. [30:58 – 31:20]

Raven and Tazz separated after losing to Grandmaster Sexay and Scotty 2 Hotty on the November 16, 2000, episode of SmackDown.

Matt Hardy on Vince McMahon's possible view of Raven and Tazz

It is well known that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon often favored superstars whose characters he created himself.

Matt Hardy believes Raven and Tazz's ECW history and lack of WWE association might have prevented them from becoming bigger stars under McMahon's leadership:

"I would venture to guess that Vince had a totally different vision for them, and they couldn't meet anywhere in the middle and there became a conflict because Vince saw them as something different. If you don't really go with what Vince wants you to do, then he's like, 'All right, well, I don't know, they're not really one of my guys, then.'" [31:20 – 31:36]

Raven and Tazz are widely regarded as two of the greatest performers in ECW history. Both men held the company's World Heavyweight Championship twice.

What are your favorite Raven and Tazz memories? Let us know in the comments section below.

