Matt Hardy had no problem with "different and unique" WWE match stipulation

Matt Hardy recently gave his take on WWE booking him in elimination tag team matches.

Regular tag team matches consist of two teams, with the winners gaining victory via pinfall or submission. By contrast, elimination tag team matches often consist of three or four tag teams. The winners are crowned when all opposing teams have been eliminated.

Speaking on “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Hardy recalled how he never had an issue with the creative stipulation.

“I’m okay with it,” Hardy said. “I think it’s different and unique, especially if it’s not overused. It’s a cool concept to tell a little bit of a different story in a match. So yeah, I’m down with them. I don’t think they need to be overdone, though. I think you have to use them sparingly and put them in real smart places.” [1:03:24-1:03:43]

Hardy is widely viewed as one of the most successful tag team wrestlers of all time. In WWE, the 47-year-old won tag titles with his brother Jeff (x8), Bray Wyatt, and MVP. The Hardy Boyz also captured Ring of Honor, TNA/IMPACT, and WCW tag titles.

Matt Hardy’s history of WWE elimination tag team matches

The latest episode of Hardy’s podcast revolved around King of the Ring 2000. The event featured a four-way tag team elimination match involving Edge & Christian, The Hardy Boyz, Test & Albert, and Too Cool. Edge & Christian picked up the win to capture Too Cool’s tag titles.

While elimination tag team matches are not as common in current-day WWE, they often took place during the Attitude Era. The Hardy Boyz competed in dozens of elimination matches between 1999 and 2002, particularly at live events.

The popular duo’s most high-profile elimination match occurred at WrestleMania 18 in 2002. They were the last team to be eliminated, as Billy & Chuck retained the tag titles in a four corners elimination contest. The APA and The Dudley Boyz also participated in the match.

