Matt Hardy is out for blood. After being legitimately injured by Sammy Guevara via a botched chair shot, Hardy has been cutting promos and sending a message that he plans to take revenge on The Spanish God.

Matt Hardy has been looking for Sammy Guevara. On an episode of AEW Dynamite, he thought he had spotted Sammy Guevara and attacked him, but it turned out to be referee Mike Posey wearing Sammy's jacket and hat.

You heard @MATTHARDYBRAND at the next #AEWDynamite on Saturday, Aug. 22nd he's coming for @sammyguevara...and we'd be scared if we were Sammy pic.twitter.com/xo1LBgyL4c — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 13, 2020

Hardy cut a promo on his YouTube channel, telling that he plans to end Sammy in 4 days. AEW Dynamite will be held on Saturday, August 22 on TNT (due to the NBA Playoffs) - Saturday Night Dynamite as Matt Hardy phrased it. Matt Hardy also said:

"You unleashed a monster of Red Rage, and I am going to unleash that monster of Red Rage upon you, Sammy. I got to give it up to you. It's a very slick plan. You took Mike Posey; you gave him your jacket, your hat. You set him up. Mike Posey felt the monster of Red Rage.

Ryzin felt the monster of Red Rage. And this Saturday at Saturday Night Dynamite. I promise you. I SWEAR TO YOU, Spanish goof. You are going to experience the monster of red rage. Four days, Sammy. Four days until the first-ever All Elite Wrestling Saturday Night Dynamite. Four days until I get the chance to maim, cripple, and torture you. The way you deserve to be maimed, tortured, and crippled, Sammy. Four days until you count down to your own personal armageddon."

In true pro wrestling fashion, Matt Hardy uses real-life events to escalate the feud to greater heights. It'll be interesting to see if this feud goes longer, or culminates on AEW Dynamite. Wrestling fans will soon find out.

