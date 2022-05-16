Matt Hardy recalls his and Jeff's forgotten WWE appearance at 1995 pay-per-view

Matt Hardy recalled the time he and his brother, Jeff, became royal guards in WWE. This was years before they were given full-time contracts in the company.

The two earned fame as The Hardy Boyz and have gone on to lead legendary careers. Together, they captured the World Tag Team Championship six times. They also captured gold separately, with his brother going on to win the WWE Championship while Matt Hardy held the ECW Title.

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Superstar reminisced about the time he and his brother landed a gig to become the Royal Guards during the 1995 King of the Ring tournament.

"We ended up getting that gig. They told us, ‘Hey, we need you to come up a day early. We’re booked for the televisions to the Pay-Per-View and we have a role for you on the show.’ We’re like, ‘Oh my god. Are they going to have us wrestle or do a dark match? This is so cool...Then we got up there and they had these big jester outfits. They were built for big muscle bodybuilder guys that did it the previous years. They were baggy on us and loose, which was so funny. Jeff and I found so much comedy in that." [H/T Wrestling News Co.]

90s WWE @90sWWE The Hardy Boyz as doormen at the 1995 King of The Ring The Hardy Boyz as doormen at the 1995 King of The Ring https://t.co/4Y3668Lu9l

Matt Hardy left the company in 2020 after letting his contract expire. He is currently signed under All Elite Wrestling alongside his younger brother.

Matt Hardy at the moment someone threw a drink at him and almost lost his consciousness

While on the same podcast, the former ECW Champion recalled an incident during the aforementioned appearance as a guard, a laughable moment in his career. He shared that a drink was thrown at him while working as one.

"There was one point where I remember opening a door and someone threw a drink down, like a fountain drink. It was just packed with ice and hard as a rock and hit me in the head. I remember it almost knocked me unconscious. I remember they just wanted us to be very stoic, very grim, and not change facial expressions. Then I was about to pass out. I tried all that I could do to regain my composure and just try to remain stoic and keep a straight face."

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND 20 years ago today, says the 'net. 20 years ago today, says the 'net. https://t.co/amehfwJdwl

Several major WWE Superstars were extras in the company before they rose to stardom, with the Hardys being prime examples of it. The likes of Jon Moxley and Becky Lynch, to name a few, have also experienced this.

Edited by Neda Ali