Matt Hardy reveals a last-minute change made by Vince McMahon to SmackDown match

Vince McMahon was forced to make a sudden change before a memorable match.

Matt Hardy recently revealed the details via a Twitter post.

Matt Hardy shared a backstage story from his time in WWE

AEW Superstar 'Broken' Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to provide an interesting backstory about one of the most memorable matches he had on WWE SmackDown which was the result of a last-minute decision of Vince McMahon. Back in 2007, Matt Hardy had an iconic match against Mr. Kennedy and it is still included in the list of one of the best matches in the history of SmackDown.

Recently, a post about this match on Twitter prompted Matt Hardy to reveal an interesting backstage detail about this match.

As per Matt, he was scheduled to feature in a different match, and so was Mr. Kennedy. However, a top talent sustained an injury which caused the creative to change the match card on the spot. As a result, Matt Hardy and Mr Kennedy had only five minutes to prepare for their match that would later go on to be one of the most unforgettable matches in the history of the blue brand.

In the words of Matt Hardy, this is how the events planned out on the May 4th, 2007 edition of SmackDown, a show that was taped on May 1st.:

"There’s a story behind this match..Originally, I was in a 1 segment match & @mrkenanderson was as well. A top talent injury was confirmed a few mins before my match. Vince instantly changed the card, made it me vs Ken & we had less than 5 mins to prepare for 24 mins/3 segs!"

There’s a story behind this match..



Originally, I was in a 1 segment match & @mrkenanderson was as well. A top talent injury was confirmed a few mins before my match. Vince instantly changed the card, made it me vs Ken & we had less than 5 mins to prepare for 24 mins/3 segs! https://t.co/0lgtBRLxJ8 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 5, 2020

Matt Hardy and his current run with AEW

Matt Hardy made his AEW debut earlier this year in March. Ever since his arrival in the promotion, he has been working on adding more and more to his character. He has brought back his 'broken' gimmick and likes to play with the expectations of fans while portraying different characters all at once.

Most recently, we saw Matt Hardy feature in the main event of AEW PPV, Double or Nothing. He fought alongside The Elite as they squared off against the Chris Jericho-led Inner Circle. This Stadium Stampede match was one of the most entertaining brawls that wrestling fans had seen in a while. It ended with Kenny Omega pinning Sammy Guevara after hitting the latter with a devastating "One Wing Angel" electric chair driver from the stadium seats onto a platform.