"Taking it to Vince?" – 11-time WWE Tag Team Champion reveals what 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin told him about his previous gimmick

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy revealed what Stone Cold Steve Austin told him about his 'Broken' gimmick. The gimmick got popular during Hardy's time in IMPACT Wrestling.

Matt is currently with AEW, where he recently reunited with his brother Jeff Hardy. The former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions have already become a hot act in the promotion.

During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former ECW Champion revealed Austin asked him if he was taking his 'Broken' Matt gimmick to Vince McMahon:

"I got a call from Stone Cold, from Steve Austin. He said, 'hey, what's going on man? Sh*t, how you been? What's going on?' He said, 'what's going on with this new gimmick? You thinking about taking it to Vince [McMahon]? Like, I love this sh*t man, it's f***ing different and crazy, it's over like hell.'" (from 45:46 to 46:48)

Matt has adapted several gimmicks in and outside of WWE throughout the years. In AEW, he recently portrayed the role of a financial advisor while leading the Hardy Family Office.

Matt Hardy recently revealed he texted Stone Cold Steve Austin after his WrestleMania 38 match

At WrestleMania 38, Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to in-ring action for the first time in 19 years. Austin was initially a guest on Kevin Owens' The KO Show, but the two men eventually engaged in a No Holds Barred Match.

On his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt claimed he was very happy to see Steve Austin wrestle once again:

"I loved it. I was so happy that Steve [Stone Cold] got that moment. Steve was always great to myself and my brother. We had a great relationship. I was so happy to see that moment. He looked great and I'm so glad he got to have a match in 2022. It was done and it was constructed in the right way, where he lived and greeted. I had texted him later that night and talked to him a little later on. I was very happy for him and no one is more deserving in my opinion." (from 5:32 to 6:11)

Steve Austin won his return match against Owens in what turned out to be quite the brawl between the two at the AT&T Stadium. On Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, The Texas Rattlesnake delivered Stone Cold Stunners to Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee.

