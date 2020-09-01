Matt Hardy reveals which three WWE Superstars inspired him and Jeff Hardy 

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy's debut in WWE echoed the arrival of the company's best tag team division that has rarely been matched since. Alongside Edge and Christian and The Dudley Boyz, they were almost innovators in their own right with their death-defying stunts and high spots.

In conversation with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Hardy was asked who actually inspired him and his brother. Matt Hardy named three WWE Superstars including Macho Man Randy Savage.

Matt Hardy said that Bret Hart inspired him in WWE

Hardy spoke of the various attributes that these WWE Superstars inspired him as a fan growing up. He said:

"The first guy that I became a fan was Macho Man Randy Savage. And that happened at WrestleMania IV when he won the tournament for the WWE World title. And I think the reason I was such a big fan of his was because he was an over-the-top character and he talked in this crazy voice. He wore these extravagant outfits, his finisher was the flying elbow."

Matt Hardy said that moves like that from a main-eventer seemed to have influenced him. He also pointed out that other WWE Superstars inspired along the way. He said:

"As time went on, I was a fan of Bret Hart. I loved his work rate. I think he was one of the best workers of all time. So believable in so many ways. And then obviously, Shawn Michaels. He was a big influence on myself and my brother. The Rockers all the way through to his singles run. And obviously the Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon ladder match was a big inspiration for us."

You can watch the segment at 16:50 in the video below

Advertisement

It's interesting to note that teams like The Young Bucks and Private Party have taken a lot of inspiration from The Hardy Boyz as they did with the WWE Superstars that came before them.

In a way, history repeats itself, whether it is in WWE or AEW. Pro Wrestling is cyclic, and it seems fitting that young teams would emulate The Hardy Boyz in the years to come.

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling