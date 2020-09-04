Matt Hardy reveals why WWE did not let him do the 'Broken' gimmick

Matt Hardy is currently in AEW and he is getting ready to face Sammy Guevara in a match, where he may end up leaving the company if he loses. However, before he came to AEW, he left WWE, where he did not re-sign his contract with them. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Hardy revealed the real reason he left WWE. Now, he has also talked about why the 'Broken' gimmick was not allowed in WWE.

Matt Hardy on the 'Broken' gimmick not being allowed in WWE

Matt Hardy talked about why WWE did not allow the Broken gimmick in their company.

“With WWE, it’s kind of like once in a while you’ll come up with an idea and they might roll with it. But if it’s not done their way – it’s just like if you really feel in your gut there’s something you can do and it’s gonna work and it’s gonna connect with people – you don’t always get the chance to do it there. Here in AEW, you’ll pretty legitimately get a chance. Especially if Tony [Khan] sees that you believe in that vision and you want to try it and attempt it. They’ll let it work.”

Matt Hardy added that even The Dark Order would not be successful in WWE, although they are not finding success in AEW.

“There were a lot of people that believed in the Dark Order, and if you’ve watched BTE, they’ve been like a featured act. The Young Bucks thought with these guys, it’s really gonna work, we’ve just gotta give it some time. We’ve gotta stay focused on them and continue the given path. And now it worked with that big match where Brodie Lee killed Cody and became the TNT Championship and running parallel to their super entertaining bits on Being the Elite. The Dark Order – that act has worked. That’s something that in WWE – if that act would’ve had an opportunity to be on screen – it would’ve been given up on a long time ago. Sometimes the course isn’t always direct – you go the right, you go to the left – but you have to stay focused on ultimately where you wanna get to it and continue to keep on trucking."

