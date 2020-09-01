Matt Hardy reveals why WWE didn't let Jeff Hardy leave

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy are two wrestlers that have made a name for themselves around the world. Even though they are known for their time spent as a tag team, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have shown that they are some of the best single competitors in the Pro-Wrestling world. Apart from the WWE, the two wrestlers have performed in IMPACT Wrestling, NJPW and many more world known promotions.

Matt Hardy on why WWE didn't let Jeff Hardy go?

Matt Hardy left WWE last in 2020. Since leaving the company, Hardy went on to join AEW. He is currently in a hellacious feud with Sammy Guevara. As for Matt Hardy's brother, he is in the WWE and is the Intercontinental Champion. Jeff Hardy beat AJ Styles a couple of weeks back to win the Intercontinental Championship for the fifth time.

Matt Hardy was on Chris Van Vliet’s show this week. On the show, the AEW star spoke about his time in WWE and his run in AEW. During the conversation, Matt Hardy spoke about his brother Jeff Hardy and why he is still in the WWE while Matt has gone to AEW.

“Jeff had two major surgeries during his deal. He had shoulder surgery and then he had the knee surgery. He also had some personal time off he needed to take. Altogether it was about a year and eight months. Once that happens in WWE if they still continue to pay you, they can extend his contract so he had a year and eight months tacked on to his deal as opposed to my deal. I worked all the way through without ever being injured, so that is why Jeff is still working there now.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

On the show, Matt hardy spoke about the cinematic matches in WWE as well as in AEW. HE also spoke about his Broken gimmick and when fans will get a chance to witness the gimmick again.

It looks like Jeff Hardy has a tough challenge ahead of him with Sami Zayn returning last week. After beating AJ Styles for the Championship, Hardy beat Shinsuke Nakamura last week.