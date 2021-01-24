Matt Hardy says he is "fine" after car accident

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy has taken to Twitter to update the world about a traffic collision he was involved in yesterday.

The Twitter post appeared to show some pretty heavy damage to the AEW star's car, leading to some fans becoming concerned. But Hardy made it clear in the post that he was "invincible."

Here is the link to the tweet, showing the damage caused to Matt Hardy's car:

Hardy would later clarify the incident in another tweet. He explained the circumstances of the crash and further encouraged fans not to worry, saying he was "fine." As it turns out, Hardy was stuck in traffic when another vehicle, going forty miles an hour, struck the back of Hardy's car.

Here is what Matt Hardy said in his follow-up tweet:

Just so the 'net understands. Was driving home from Jacksonville on Friday & there was a wreck 25 mins away from my house. It created standstill traffic, which I had stopped in. A truck drove into my stopped car at about 40 mph, because he was rubbernecking the wreck. I am fine.

Just so the 'net understands.



Was driving home from Jacksonville on Friday & there was a wreck 25 mins away from my house. It created standstill traffic, which I had stopped in. A truck drove into my stopped car at about 40 mph, because he was rubbernecking the wreck. I am fine. https://t.co/v7OZedxMf6 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 23, 2021

Fans had grown concerned over Matt Hardy's health in September of 2020 at All Out, when he and fellow AEW wrestler Sammy Guevara were involved in a spot falling from a scissor lift, with Hardy's head landing badly against the concrete floor. While he was unconscious for good while, Hardy would eventually continue the match in a dazed state, leading to some backlash over the incident.

Matt Hardy is linked with Private Party in AEW

Advertisement

This is an INJUSTICE, @AEWonTNT!@YTAlexReynolds didn’t win 3 matches spanning 2 different companies within 24 hours.



The Hardy Party are the REAL Wrestlers of the Week.



THE TRUTH IS THE TRUTH https://t.co/FFi0eMLjbf pic.twitter.com/maRRTpl6Jt — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 23, 2021

Since moving from WWE to AEW back in 2020, Matt Hardy has enjoyed some significant TV time as part of the brand.

While he has experimented with a few gimmicks since his AEW debut, including his recognizable 'Damascus' role, Hardy is currently linked to AEW tag team Private Party, in a new persona that is coming to be known as 'Big Money Matt Hardy.'