Matt Hardy says Sammy Guevara's career will die at his hands

Matt Hardy got a measure of revenge when he pummeled Sammy Guevara with chair shots and threw him off the stage on AEW Saturday Night Dynamite. In a special Cameo, retweeted by Matt Hardy, addressed to Sammy's fans, Hardy stated his plans for The Spanish God.

Matt Hardy says Sammy Guevara's career only has a few weeks to live

Matt Hardy tweeted a special Cameo he made just for Sammy Guevara's fanbase. He said that Sammy does have a huge and loyal fanbase. The reason he made this video was to express his condolences to that fanbase. He said:

"Because, as of tonight, Sammy's career only has a few weeks to live. It will die at my hands. And you had to know that this was coming. You had to expect, Sammy, you had to expect this. You brought this on yourself. You have made a myriad of poor decisions your entire life. But the worst decision you made by far was taking that unorthodox chair, rifling it at my face. Splitting me open all the way to the skull and on national television, I almost bled out."

Hardy said that he loved his wife and kids and his life in general. But Sammy almost took that away from him, and that is unforgivable. Matt Hardy said that he now has a recurring dream where he is beating and pummeling Sammy until he is out cold. He said:

"And then I take your unconscious carcass, and I threw it off the roof, and I hear it splat on the ground beneath. As I come down there, you slowly raise your head, and the only motion you can make is that your body's broken. And then I take that same chair, and I rifle it into your face, splitting your face open, leaving you to pour out gallons of blood, and I sit there with an orgasmic smile on my face until you bleed out. I will end you, Sammy. I have to. You don't deserve to be in my industry of professional wrestling."

You can watch the video at this link here.

It should be noted that Tony Khan has announced that Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara will take place on the August 27th episode for AEW Dynamite. The match will be a tables match.

In a monumental chapter in one of the great rivalries in AEW, it’ll be @MATTHARDYBRAND v. @sammyguevara in a Tables Match this Thursday night Live at 8pm ET on #AEWDynamite on the road to All Out! Matt & Sammy always beat the hell out of each other, Thursday will be no exception! pic.twitter.com/jVhjAu90qC — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 23, 2020

Pro wrestling fans are eager to see how this feud is going to go. Will this match be a one-off, or will this feud continue? Only time will tell.

