Matt Hardy comments on The Undertaker's Hall of Fame Induction

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy has commented on The Undertaker's upcoming Hall of Fame induction.

The Undertaker has had a career spanning over 30 years and is one of the most loved wrestlers to have ever stepped inside the squared circle. The Phenom has been trending worldwide since WWE announced the date of Taker's HOF induction. The Deadman will be crowned with the honor just the night before WrestleMania 38.

WWE @WWE #WWEHOF BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost! #WWEHOF https://t.co/nWptEqX1Qy

Speaking on The Extreme life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former Hardy Boyz member highlighted that the times The Undertaker has worked hard is just amazing.

"Yeah I mean, thinking of the last 30 years, when you think of WWE, The Undertaker and WWE are synonymous. And no one deserves the Hall Of Fame more than the Undertaker, obviously. The amount of times he worked hard or the amount of times he stepped up and did amazing stuff is the Undertaker whether it was like for a man, I over expect from a match perspective, it's just uncountable in WWE and he really is like the heart and soul of WWE in many ways so great to see him going," Matt Hardy said.

Matt Hardy further stated that he learned a lot from the former world champion every time they faced each other.

"I have learned so much from the Undertaker the times I have worked with him. I had a really decent angle is I was a like a sub story with him and Brock and I wrestled him many many times during that period and it was such a great learning experience," Matt Hardy added.

Matt Hardy wants to face Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

AEW Superstar Matt Hardy has recently professed his desire to wrestle Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Brock and Roman will go one-on-one at The Grandest Stage Of Them All in a "Champion vs Champion" match. The two superstars proved their class at the Elimination Chamber as Reigns succeeded in defeating Goldberg and Lesnar crushed four men to win the 6-man chamber match.

Hardy, in an interview with Bleacher Report, said that he loves the stuff Roman Reigns is doing now.

"There's so many talented guys there that are really good. Roman [Reigns] is one that stands out. I really enjoy the stuff he's doing now. It would've been a lot of fun to have a match with him. Even a match with Brock [Lesnar] again would've been fun, just as a one-off since we have a little history in the past," Hardy said.

