Matt Hardy returned to WWE in 2017 alongside Jeff Hardy, and most fans expected 'Broken' Hardy to run rampant in WWE. That didn't happen as Matt Hardy had a very meandering feud with Bray Wyatt and eventually tagged with him. It's fair to say that this WWE run didn't match his previous one.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hardy believed that Vince McMahon felt that it was time for Hardy to guide younger talent in the back.

Vince McMahon saw Matt Hardy in a backstage producer role in WWE

Matt Hardy has never been shy to guide younger talent as that what he's currently doing in AEW, where he's engaged in a feud with Sammy Guevara and helping teams like Private Party.

In WWE, Vince felt that Matt was better suited to the backstage role. He said:

"I could see that Vince and WWE they already had it in their minds. In Vince's mind, he was ready to move me on from being a talent into working backstage. And you know, being a producer, helping give back and teach other guys behind the scenes. And I'm very happy to do that...but a little later on. These last few years that I have left that I have to do this physically; I want to do it to the highest level that I can. I want to enjoy it because the whole reason I got into pro wrestling in the first place was because I love the idea of performing and being a pro wrestler. So it's like I don't want to give that up right now."

Matt Hardy did say that even though WWE did offer to do other things with him after he expressed concerns, he wasn't buying it. Hardy said:

"I know, in my head, they already made up their minds how they see me as. So I just know that I know I needed to go somewhere else, and like AEW is like the best-case scenario for me."

Matt Hardy's reasons for leaving WWE are quite known now, but it is true that he is being put front and center as a performer in AEW and is engaged in a worthwhile feud with Sammy Guevara.

It'll be interesting to see where Matt Hardy goes in AEW once things go back to normal.

