Matt Hardy takes a dig at NXT Superstar, latter responds

AEW star Matt Hardy took to Twitter to share a throwback photo with his brother and RAW Superstar Jeff Hardy, and NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes.

#FBF 2013 Which 2 of these 3 are the wealthiest? pic.twitter.com/BV7tnYWBjw — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2021

Grimes, who signed with WWE NXT in 2019 was actually trained by Matt and Jeff Hardy.

Hardy posed a witty question to his fans in the post by asking which two Superstars amongst the three of them are the wealthiest. This is possibly a play on Matt Hardy and Cameron Grimes' gimmick as both of them portray the characters of snobbish rich men in their respective promotions.

Grimes did not take much time to get back at Hardy and said that it is easy for him to stay rich as he is staying rent-free in Big Money Matt's head.

Easy to stay rich when I'm living rent free in Big moneys head! No disrespect Matt but you can #KissMyGRITS https://t.co/5ZpTJtnt1T — Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) March 20, 2021

While AEW stars have often taken shots at WWE Superstars in the past, this seems to be just friendly banter between a mentor and his mentee.

Cameron Grimes is "The Richest Man in NXT"

After returning from his knee surgery on the February 10, 2021 episode of NXT, Grimes was repackaged and given the gimmick of a wealthy GameStop investor in reference to the real-life incident of the GameStop stock rise in January 2021.

Nothing funny about that Gamestop MONEY! https://t.co/Mz4vYfEP4C — Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) February 15, 2021

It goes without saying that Grimes is playing his character down to a tee and is possibly destined for a big push on WWE's Black and Gold brand.