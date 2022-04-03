WWE legend reacts to Stone Cold Steve Austin's in-ring return at WrestleMania against Kevin Owens

AEW star and multiple-time WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy took to Twitter to react to the main event of WrestleMania Saturday, which saw Kevin Owens take on the returning Stone Cold Steve Austin.

This year's WrestleMania Night 1 was closed by Owen's talk show, The KO Show, with special guest Stone Cold Steve Austin. In the segment, The Prizefighter revealed that he didn't just want to have a chat with Austin as he wanted a match.

The two had a No Hold Barred match, which saw the Texas Rattlesnake beat the former Universal Champion with his patented Stone Cold Stunner.

Matt Hardy, who had a long tenure with WWE, took to Twitter to praise Kevin Owens' performance in the main event.

"KO 3:16," Matt wrote.

What is in store for WrestleMania Sunday?

WrestleMania Saturday was a spectacular event that saw the in-ring return of Stone Cold Steve Austin and the return of former All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody Rhodes as he took on Seth Rollins.

Sunday also has a great set of matches to look forward to. For starters, we have a dream match between AJ Styles and Edge. The New Day will be in action against Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

We will also see Johnny Knoxville take on Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes match. Pat McAfee will take on Austin Theory in the former's first singles match since his impressive performance against Adam Cole in 2020.

Bobby Lashley will take on the giant Omos. The Women's Tag Team Championship will be defended in a Fatal four-way match between the team of champs Carmella and Queen Zelina, Sasha Banks and Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

However, the main event is a bout to watch as WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a winner-takes-all title unification match.

There are many match of the night candidates for tomorrow. We wonder who will steal the show. Which match are you looking forward to on Sunday? Let us know in the comments below.

