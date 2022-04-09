"I'm not sure what he's doing right now" – Matt hardy believes Vince McMahon gave the former United States Champion a hard time in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy praised Cesaro, saying Vince McMahon gave The Swiss Superman a "hard time" by not pushing him to the main event scene.

Cesaro was a fan favorite during his WWE tenure and impressed everyone with his unique look, move-set, and technical abilities.

Dakota Fuqua @DakotaFuqua7 #WrestleMania The Andre The Giant battle royal is kicking off the show, Cesaro picking up Big Show and throwing him over the top rope to win the battle royal at Wrestlemania 30 is the best moment in the history of the Andre The Giant battle royal hands down #SmackDown The Andre The Giant battle royal is kicking off the show, Cesaro picking up Big Show and throwing him over the top rope to win the battle royal at Wrestlemania 30 is the best moment in the history of the Andre The Giant battle royal hands down #SmackDown #WrestleMania https://t.co/AjnPretHTy

However, fans were frustrated with Cesaro's booking as he was mostly limited to mid-card feuds and didn't get serious momentum.

Speaking about The Swiss Superman on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt said the former was one of the most talented guys in the ring. The AEW star revealed he doesn't know Cesaro's whereabouts these days:

"Cesaro is like the smoothest guy. I worked with him a little bit on the European Tour whenever we had tag matches and stuff like that. He's so good, so talented. I'm not sure what he's doing right now, but I know he's very underrated. Vince [McMahon] or WWE may have given him a hard time about going all the way with him, but I think he's super talented. He's so good and so smooth and so easy." (from 1:08:05 to 1:08:36)

Matt Hardy detailed Vince McMahon's reaction to The Hardy Boyz' return at WrestleMania 33

The return of The Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33 will go down as one of the greatest moments in WWE history. During the RAW Tag Team Championship match, the duo tore the house down, prevailing in a classic four-way ladder match.

Speaking about the historic moment on the same podcast, Matt Hardy said Vince McMahon described The Hardy Boyz's WWE return at 'Mania 33 as "f***ing awesome":

"We came back through the curtain and I remember he [Vince McMahon] just stood up and he stuck out his hand, slapped his hands, each of us, pulled us in for a big hug, ‘That was f***ing awesome! That was f***ing awesome! F***! Great! F*** yeah, we’re back in business.’ That was his reaction afterwards.”

The Broken One was last seen in a WWE ring in 2020, after which he announced his departure on his official YouTube channel. Matt is currently with AEW, where he tags along with his brother Jeff Hardy.

