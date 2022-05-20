"Try to get my sh*t in and try to make it as good as possible" - Matt Hardy talks about WWE's creative system

AEW star Matt Hardy talks about making the 'Broken Hardy' gimmick work with WWE's creative team.

The former ECW Champion and his brother Jeff Hardy revolutionized tag team wrestling during the Attitude Era. The Hardy Boyz were innovators in various stipulation-based matches, along with The Dudleyz, Edge, and Christian. After their team split, both had successful runs in the singles competition.

On a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the 41-year-old talks about how he tweaked The Broken Character in WWE's system:

"It's not even concerned. I just know that WWE, they're probably gonna WWE it, you know, when it comes to Broken Matt Hardy deal but I will do everything that I can to like course correct and try to get my sh*t in and try to make it as good as possible... When it comes to creative content, it's not necessarily the best sh*t or the worst sh*t, it's just like what do you make of whatever you end up getting. That's very important." [41:31 - 42:01]

The Woken One and WWE worked together in finding a direction on which they could all agree. The character later became a tag team act with Bray Wyatt where they became the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Matt Hardy talks about the advice he received from Michael Hayes

Michael Hayes has been a long-time employee of WWE. A member of the legendary Fabulous Freebirds faction, he has donned various roles since his retirement. Hayes has worked as a Vice President, Creative Writer, Booker, and senior producer.

After his Hall of Fame induction, he began working backstage and produced several matches and shows. In the same interview, Matt Hardy talks about Michael Hayes and his advice, which he sincerely follows:

"When someone pitches you an idea and you hate it and you don't like it, you can't just say it's stupid. Offer up a different solution, offer up something else you can do and it's one of the things I truly learned with Michael. It was such a wise move." [42:06 - 42:17]

It will be interesting to see where Hardy goes next in his career in AEW. The Hardy Boys are rumored to be facing The Young Bucks at AEW's Double or Nothing in Las Vegas.

Edited by Ken Norris