Top AEW star says former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is the smartest man in wrestling

AEW star Matt Hardy recently named Vince McMahon and current WWE Vice President Michael Hayes as two of the "smartest" minds in the wrestling business.

Matt spent a significant amount of his career in the global juggernaut, working closely with McMahon and Hayes. Though he's currently with AEW, the former ECW Champion continues to have immense respect for his former bosses.

Speaking on his podcast, Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the 48-year was asked to name the "smartest" people in the business he has worked with. The former WWE star was quick to mention Vince McMahon first, saying he was "amazing."

The AEW star recalled that although Vince sometimes pitched "crazy" ideas, they would end up striking a chord when performing in front of fans. Furthermore, Matt Hardy also named Michael Hayes for his "out of the box" and "innovative" ideas.

"When Vince (McMahon) was on, Vince was amazing. Sometimes Vince would say some s**t that would sound absolutely crazy, but then you'd go out and do it, and it'll work. Vince does have some broken grills as well. Michael Hayes is a great mind. The thing I love most about Michael Hayes is he would always think out of the box," said Matt Hardy

The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion added that Hayes could always think about things from different perspectives and angles.

"Sometimes it would be like courageous. You can't question his ability to think about something from a different direction or from a different angle. He was very, very good doing that. So, those were the two guys that I would say are my favorites when it comes to being like legitimate smart wrestling minds," added Hardy (28:15 - 29:00)

Furthermore, Matt Hardy then explained how Vince McMahon and Michael Hayes were smart in their own starkly different ways. The WWE legend stated that while Hayes had great ideas regarding in-ring work and action, Vince's views on character work and how to remain "over" with fans were unparalleled.

"Vince is from a whole different perspective that Hayes. Michael Hayes was from doing a match perspective, Vince was from the character work aspect or how to make something work or, you know, get something over or get people invested in you," said Matt Hardy (29:03 - 29:14)

While Hayes continues to hold a crucial role in WWE as its Vice President, Vince McMahon stepped down as the company's Chairman in July.

Do you agree with Matt Hardy's take on Vince McMahon and Michael Hayes being two of the "smartest" men in wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

