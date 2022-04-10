"People criticized him for being political" - Former WWE Tag Team Champion opens up on backstage politics by Triple H

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recently spoke about backstage politics in WWE during his initial days in the company and Triple H's involvement in it.

Hunter suffered a cardiac event in September last year. Since then, The Game has taken a step back from his role as COO of WWE and his on-screen personality to focus on his health.

On the latest episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy mentioned that he had reached out to Hunter to check in on him. Hardy addressed the rumors stating that some people did criticize The Game for using his power backstage to get himself over the back in the day.

However, Hardy made it clear that he never faced any such issues with the man. He praised Triple H for being good to him throughout his run with WWE and especially during his last stint with the company.

Here's what Matt Hardy had to say:

There were times when people criticized him for being political, especially in the way he utilized himself or used his power. And maybe that's the case. I was never a guy at that level that had to deal with that. I worked alongside him and Steve once in a while. Hunter has always been good to me and those last three years, he was just great. He was fantastic, and I reached out to him. I was glad that he was hopefully recvering well. It sucks he has to retire but I'm glad he's healthy becuase he has a big family and I know he loves his daughters. (From 27:30 onwards)

Triple H opened Night Two of WrestleMania 38

Triple H opened WrestleMania Sunday with an unannounced retirement ceremony. After making his trademark entrance and welcome address to the WWE Universe, The Cerebral Assassin hugged his daughters at ringside.

The Game thanked the fans for their support amidst chants of "Thank you, Hunter." He placed a pair of his boots in the middle of the ring, symbolizing his retirement and pulling down the curtains on one of the most illustrious careers in the history of WWE.

It will be interesting to see what new opportunities await The Game after the culmination of his in-ring career.

While using the quote from this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh