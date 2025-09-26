Matt Hardy unhappy about being left off PWI 500 list

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy became four-time TNA World Tag Team Champions in July. In a recent podcast episode, Matt expressed his surprise after he and his brother were omitted from the PWI 500 list.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated (PWI) gets social media talking every year with its selection of the world's top 500 male wrestlers. The latest list took into account matches from August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025.

On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the 51-year-old admitted he cannot understand why The Hardy Boyz were not included.

"The fact that we have built such a brand and such a name as Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy as The Hardyz, the fact that we have been working a full-time schedule, plus trying to contribute to indies and whatnot, the fact that we aren't on that list is an absolute injustice. Dirt sheets, quote me on that one."

The Hardy Boyz have featured prominently on TNA television over the last year. They also defeated No Quarter Catch Crew and Fraxiom during a brief run on NXT in early 2025.

Matt Hardy elaborates on "mind-blowing" PWI 500 exclusion

This is not the first time The Hardy Boyz have been left off the list. In 2024, the WWE legends were also omitted despite appearing in AEW, TNA, and at several independent shows during the PWI 500 evaluation period.

After hearing about the 2025 list, Matt added that he and host Jon Alba felt they had no choice but to discuss it.

"We actually were deciding what to do today. If we were gonna do Stephanie [McMahon] and her in the Hall of Fame or this, and I was just like, man, it blows my mind that somehow we were omitted from this list. It does not make sense, especially after the incredible year we've had."

The Hardy Boyz are widely viewed as one of the greatest tag teams ever. On October 12, they will defend the TNA World Tag Team Championship against Bully Ray and Devon in a Tables match at Bound for Glory.

